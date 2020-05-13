MURRAY, KY — From social skills, to job skills, to life skills, an organization continues to help adults with developmental disabilities or acquired brain injuries while maintaining a sense a normalcy for them during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For decades, WATCH Inc. in Murray, Kentucky, has been teaching its clients skills related to personal care, independent living, academics, job readiness, communication, muscle movement, and community integration.
"It's to help them be able to access and use community resources — just to be a part of the community, to make friends, just to have the best life that they want," said WATCH Executive Director Gina Slaughter.
WATCH held classes for its roughly 60 clients inside its offices at 702 Main St. But because of the pandemic, WATCH's last day in session was March 20. Despite the closure, the organization has continued to provide lessons to its clients via Zoom, an app that allows group video meetings.
"It's hard for anybody when routines are disrupted. But we have individuals that, that seems to be an issue that is even worse or magnified by something like this — that uncertainty and just not knowing what's going to happen day to day," said Slaughter. We feel like if we provide these classes, at least it's giving some kind of routine to kind of reorder and stay in touch, in case someone's struggling, then we're there to talk it out."
Slaughter said WATCH leads two 45-minute classes using Zoom every day. The topics range from virtual tours of museums, to scavenger hunts that get clients to exercise outdoors, to art and cooking. On Wednesday, one of the classes featured a lesson on making face masks. Crystal Estes was one of the clients who took part in that class.
"It helps me stay calm and keeps me motivated," said Estes.
Estes, who has been going to WATCH since around 1989, said she misses seeing her friends and the WATCH staff in person. But she appreciates being able to continue attending lessons using her phone.
"It keeps my mind off this virus and all, and hopefully soon we'll get back to work," Estes said.
Slaughter said her staff has talked with their clients about pandemic-related topics, including the importance of staying safe at home.
"Each day, we try to talk a little bit at the beginning of class, depending on whatever the class is. We check in, see how everybody is doing. If anybody's having any issues or they're having trouble understanding the last message from the governor, then we talk about that," said Slaughter. "We talk about wanting to come back, and it's just not in the cards yet. But as soon as we know something, we will be letting everybody know."
Slaughter said in addition to the Zoom classes, the WATCH staff also connects with clients via phone calls and emails.
To further lift the clients' spirits, WATCH staff members stood outside their offices last week and held signs of encouragement for clients during a drive-by parade.
WATCH says on its website that it operates on an annual budget of about $1.1 million, with most of the money coming from Kentucky Medicaid. But Slaughter said the pandemic has severely affected the organization's funding.
"When individuals aren't able to come in, we have no funding coming in. So that's a little scary for us as an organization. So, we depend on donations too," said Slaughter.
Slaughter said people can mail donations to WATCH at 702 Main St., Murray, Kentucky. People can also drop off aluminum cans into the wagon at the back of the building.
Visit murraywatch.org for more information.