MURRAY, KY — The Murray Water System says some customers will have their water shut off temporarily on Wednesday for repairs.
The utility says the planned water outage will affect customers along Kentucky 121 South from the intersection of Old Murray Paris Road to the end of the line. But, Murray Water says, this won't affect people who live on Old Murray Paris Road.
After the repair work is complete and service is restored, customers living in the affected area will be under a boil water until further notice, Murray Water says.
That means all water used for drinking, making ice, washing and preparing food, brushing teeth or any other form of consumption should be brought to a full, rolling boil for at least five minutes before consumption. Boiled water can be stored at room temperature or refrigerated in a closed container to be used as needed.
For more details about the Murray Water System, including contact information, visit the city's water system webpage.