MURRAY, KY — A boil water order is in effect for all Murray Water System customers past 93 Main Street to the end of the line. The city says that includes everything along Highway 94 east of Murray, including all subdivisions and side roads.
The order is in place because of a water main failure in the area.
In a news release, the city says everyone in the affected area should boil all water used for drinking, making ice cubes, washing food, brushing teeth and any other form of water consumption.
The city says to bring the water to a full, rolling boil for at least five minutes before consuming it. After boiling, water can be stored at room temperature or refrigerated in a closed container.
According to the city, the boil water order will remain in place until further notice.