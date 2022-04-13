Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BALLARD, NORTHERN CALLOWAY, CARLISLE, NORTHERN GRAVES, NORTHERN HICKMAN, SOUTHEASTERN MCCRACKEN AND MARSHALL COUNTIES... At 521 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain moving out of the warned area. An area of stratiform rain will continue for the next hour or so. The expected rainfall rate is up to 1 inch in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Mayfield, Benton, Reidland, Symsonia, and Aurora. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1 INCH IN 1 HOUR

.Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to move over part of the watch area Wednesday morning, which will serve to keep ground conditions saturated for expected thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening. The torrential rainfall expected with thunderstorms could rapidly overwhelm drainage systems, ditches, creeks and streams. This may lead to brief flooding. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern Illinois, Alexander, Massac and Pulaski. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, Muhlenberg, Todd and Trigg. In southeast Missouri, Mississippi. * WHEN...From 6 AM CDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Heavy rainfall of two to five inches of rain that fell over part of the watch area Tuesday morning has already raised water levels in area waterways and caused some road closures. Any additional rainfall this afternoon and evening will only worsen flooding conditions. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&