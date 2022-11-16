MURRAY, KY — The City of Murray will shut off water in a designated area at precisely 8 a.m. on Wednesday as they relocate utilities in preparation for the upcoming business loop roadway that will connect Glendale Road to 94 east.
Customers living on KY 94 East and the roads connected to it will be impacted, from Murray Paving inc. to the end of the city water line.
According to a release from the city, customers will be temporarily without water as crews make the final tie-in. Once the connection is made and the water is turned back on, customers will be under a boil-water advisory.
Officials ask customers to bring water to a full rolling boil for at least five minutes to ensure it's safe for consumption. This includes water used for drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, and washing food.
Crews will be in the area flushing hydrants and removing air from the system, the release says.
Updates will be posted on the City of Murray Facebook page, which you can find here.