MURRAY, KY — The Murray Water System has issued a boil water order for all customers past Miller Memorial Golf Course at 2814 Pottertown Road. The order includes all side roads and subdivisions in that area, the water system says in a news release Wednesday evening.
The order is in place because of a water main failure in the area.
The news release says all customers should boil all drinking water taken from the public water system, effective immediately. That includes water for making ice cubes, rinsing food, brushing teeth or "any other activity involving the consumption of water."
The water system says all water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least five minutes to make sure it's safe to consume. After boiling, water can be stored at room temperature or refrigerated in a closed container until needed.
Murray Water System says the boil water order will remain in place until further notice. The utility will notify customers when the order is lifted.