MURRAY, KY — Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland has identified the victim in Saturday night's fatal shooting in Murray as 36-year-old Delano J. Bowes, of Richton Park, Illinois, says the Murray Ledger and Times.
Murray Ledger says an autopsy examination is being preformed Monday in Madisonville. Garland says no results have been received from the examination as of yet.
The Murray police are continuing to investigate the shooting, which happened late Saturday night near the intersection of North 16th Street and Lowe's Drive.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Murray Police Department at 270-753-1621.