MURRAY, KY — A Murray woman has been arrested following accusations that she stole $22,000 from a senior Murray resident, the Murray Police Department says.
According to a Wednesday release, 35-year-old Dawn Metcalf is charged with two counts of theft by deception over $10,000, two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument 2nd degree, and one count of knowing abuse or neglect of an adult.
Officers say after an investigation into the accusations, Metcalf was also charged with four counts of theft of identity without consent.