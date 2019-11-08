MURRAY, KY -- A Murray woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing a juvenile.
Around 2 p.m. Thursday, Murray police were called to a home on Carolwood Way on report of a domestic disturbance in progress.
When officers arrived, they found a juvenile who was visibly injured. The juvenile said he had been stabbed with a knife.
Officers arrested 19-year-old McKenna Phelps of Murray. They took the juvenile to the emergency room.
Phelps was charged with 1st degree assault and 4th degree assault.
She was taken to the Calloway County Jail.