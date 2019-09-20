MURRAY -- A Murray woman was injured after she was hit by her own car.
Around 6:40 p.m. Thursday, Murray police were called to a business parking lot on Chestnut Street on report of a person hit by a car.
Police say 84-year-old Mary Tinsley of Murray got out or her car when it began rolling backwards.
When she tried to stop the car, she fell and was rolled over by the front tire.
Bystanders were able to stop the car before it hit any other person or property.
Tinsley was taken to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.