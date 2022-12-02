Murray High School Kentucky Youth Assembly team.jpeg

In the back, from the left, are Michael Robinson, Gavin Gorman, Benjamin Dunaway, Selvam Antony, Jack Richey, Ali Yarali, Ewin Porter, Matthew Ashlock, Will Imes, Kaleigha Hill, Moody Khatib and Faith Key. In the front, from the left, are Elina Karvounis, Luna Pitt, Alyssa Watkins, Catherine Kim, Maggie Mae Drew, AnnaBelle Mills, Amelie Johnson, Allie Vonnahme, Payton Dawson, Wednesday Roberts and Alethea Irvin. Not pictured is Cora McConnell. 

MURRAY, KY — The Murray High School Kentucky Youth Assembly team received the Premier Delegation honor for its outstanding participation at the Kentucky Youth Assembly conference in Louisville this week, the Murray Independent School District says. 

Additionally, the school district says freshman Ali Yarali was recognized as an outstanding delegate in the overall conference.

Advisors for Murray High's team are Michael Robinson and Faith Key.

The KYA allows students to serve as part of a model state government. 

For more information about KYA, visit kyymca.org.