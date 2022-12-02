MURRAY, KY — The Murray High School Kentucky Youth Assembly team received the Premier Delegation honor for its outstanding participation at the Kentucky Youth Assembly conference in Louisville this week, the Murray Independent School District says.
Additionally, the school district says freshman Ali Yarali was recognized as an outstanding delegate in the overall conference.
Advisors for Murray High's team are Michael Robinson and Faith Key.
The KYA allows students to serve as part of a model state government.
For more information about KYA, visit kyymca.org.