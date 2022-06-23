MURRAY, KY — Murray State University announced that they will be hosting the Governor's Scholars Program during the summer months of 2023-2025.
The Summer 2023 program will take place from June 25-July 29 on the MSU campus. Kentucky high-school students must complete an application in order to be considered for the competitive program, and those who are accepted will be able to attend free of charge. Murray state announced the core-curriculum of the program in an informative statement today, which is described as being three-fold.
Focus Area
The focus area consists of courses which allow students to explore a topic in-depth in a small group setting. They have the option to pursue additional independent study on the topics as well.
General Studies
MSU says that general studies courses "emphasize inquiry, service-learning, community leadership, and resolution development."
Seminar
There are multiple personal development seminars that address common student concerns, such as clarification of values, career choices, and interpersonal relationships.
In addition to the curriculum, the scholars will have the opportunity to listen to a variety of speakers and performers. They will go on field-trips, attend special events, and enjoy a special film-series, MSU reported.
According to the statement, the Governor's Scholars Program is meant to enhance academic and personal growth in the next generation of civic and economic leaders. They say that the very first class of governor's scholars had 230 students. With excellent support, the program has grown to include over 1,000 students.
MSU says that they have hosted the Governor's Scholars before, in the 1980s and most recently in 2018. To learn more about MSU, you can visit their website here.