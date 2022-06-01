(WAVE-TV) — Happy birthday, Kentucky! The commonwealth on Wednesday celebrated the 230th anniversary of the day it joined the United States.
To commemorate the state's birthday, an exhibit called "The Commonwealth: Divided We Fall" was unveiled at the Frazier History Museum in Louisville.
Gov. Andy Beshear visited the exhibit Wednesday, and talked about how better understanding the past can help make a better future.
"There are a lot of historic moments that are captured in this exhibit, and making sure we learn about them and learn from them helps us get that next historic moment right," Beshear said.
The exhibit is open to the public. For more details, including ticket information, visit fraziermuseum.org.