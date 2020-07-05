VOLO, Ill. (AP) — A northern Illinois auto museum says it has no plans to stop displaying a Dodge Charger from the “Dukes of Hazzard” television show with the Confederate flag painted atop the vehicle.
The flag is increasingly viewed as a symbol of racism. NASCAR has banned it, and it's being removed from the Mississippi state flag.
But the Volo Auto Museum, which is about 50 miles northwest of Chicago, says the famed “General Lee” from the first season of the TV show isn’t going anywhere, according to a weekend report in the Crystal Lake-based Northwest Herald.
“We feel the car is part of history, and people love it,” museum director Brian Grams told the newspaper. “We’ve got people of all races and nationalities that remember the TV show and aren’t offended by it whatsoever. It’s a piece of history and it’s in a museum.”
Grams says he would not remove it any more than he would remove Nazi memorabilia from the museum’s military exhibit.
“If we’re going to get complaints about the General Lee being here, we’ve got much worse items over in our military building,” he said.