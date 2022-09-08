HARDIN, KY — More than 20 musicians will take the stage at the this weekend's Bluegrass Muddy Waters Pickin' on a Soldier's Heart music festival at Kenlake State Resort Park.
The annual festival raises funds to send veterans on healing retreats at no cost to them. Jeremy Wallace, founder of the nonprofit 'A Soldier's Heart,' spoke with Local 6 live in studio today.
Wallace said when the festival started, it was just a one-day event. So many musicians wanted to give their time to the cause, they had to expand to two days. This year, they've expanded once again, with the festival continuing on into Sunday. Tickets for the whole weekend are $20 per person, with kids 12 and under getting in free. There will be food and craft vendors, a beer garden, and a silent auction. You can also purchase shirts and merchandise. If you're worried about the weather over the weekend, don't be. On the event's Facebook page, they say "this is rain or shine, it's gonna be fine!" Festivities begin at 4 p.m. Friday.
Wallace explained combat veterans with PTSD, MST and combat stress benefit from funds raised at this festival. They're sent on retreats — local and abroad— to help heal from PTSD. They've got programs for male and female veterans and retreats are anywhere from 1 to 11 days long. Dean Owen joined Jeremy Wallace in-studio and explained one of the organization's strategic partners is in charge of the UK Psychiatry Department. So, even though an outsider looking in to a retreat may think it just looks like a "a bunch of good ole' boys out having a good time," there's a lot of science behind it, he said.
Wallace explained his goal for the future of the organization on his website, saying "Mother Nature is very therapeutic. I hope these Veterans will leave these activities with a new found hobby that they can enjoy with other Veterans and their families. I hope to grow this organization to a point that it helps thousands of Veterans across out great nation, all while still being grass roots.