Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 15 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA, SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, WESTERN KENTUCKY AND SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. * WHEN...FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM CDT SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES ON AREA LAKES WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS FOR SMALL CRAFT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BOATERS ON AREA LAKES SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION SINCE STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES CAN OVERTURN SMALL CRAFT. &&