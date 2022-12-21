ROSICLARE, IL — According to his mom, 12-year-old Bryer Duncan has been waiting two years for this moment. With COVID restrictions eased, he's finally started distributing stuffed animals to seniors in his project, "Teddy Bears for Care."
In a statement included in a release about the project, Duncan said “I know Christmas time can be kind of lonely, especially for the elderly who may not have many family close by, and this is my way of bringing some joy to them during the holidays.”
According to the release, Duncan started his project at Rosiclare Rehabilitation and Healthcare.
He wore a santa hat as he delivered the stuffed animals — which he's reportedly been collecting over the past couple of weeks — to each resident.
Rosiclare Rehabilitation and Healthcare Business Manager Brittny Cowsert said Duncan's actions "brought so much happiness to their holidays."