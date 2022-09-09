SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is stressing his country will never abandon the nuclear weapons and missiles it needs to counter hostilities from the United States.
He accuses the U.S. of pushing a pressure campaign aimed at weakening the North’s defenses and eventually collapsing his government.
State media said Friday that North Korea’s rubber-stamp parliament also passed a law that requires North Korea’s military to “automatically” execute nuclear strikes against enemy forces if its leadership comes under attack.
Kim also addressed domestic issues in his speech, saying North Korea would begin its long-delayed rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in November. He didn’t give specifics.