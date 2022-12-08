PADUCAH — We have new details to report about what's next for Paducah City Commissioner David Guess after text messages with racist connotations he sent were made public.
Guess sent the texts, which were about city commission candidate Dujuan Thomas, to a city employee.
Guess texted the city employee: "You got dujan under control." The city employee replied: "He is mad at you lol." Guess replied: "Whitey keeping a black man down." He then followed that up with: "Sorry. It just came out. I haven't said one thing this whole election or any day that I'm alive." The city employee replied: "No comment lol."
City leaders held a special called meeting Wednesday, discussing the incident in a closed session. After more than two hours, commissioners took no action. But, the board announced it will revisit the issue at its next meeting on Thursday, Dec. 15.
So what can we expect going forward?
Guess faces removal from the board as a potential consequence. Guess has a right to a full public hearing before the board can vote to remove him.
KRS 83A.040(9) states removal will require a two-thirds majority, or a yes vote from three of the five other board members.
The statute also says that if Guess were removed, he could not serve as a city commissioner for the next five years.
Guess can appeal the decision to McCracken County Circuit Court.
The Paducah-McCracken county NAACP sent a statement responding ahead of the meeting next week.
“The Paducah NAACP is greatly discouraged and concerned by recent comments made public by City Commissioner David Guess. We condemn these comments and hope that the city will take appropriate action regarding Mr. Guess' tenure as city commissioner. Comments made by Mr. Guess have no place in civil society,” Paducah McCracken County NAACP President J.W. Cleary says.
The local NAACP chapter is waiting until the outcome of the meeting next week to make further comments.
Guess released a statement explaining the incident, calling it a “flippant moment.”
