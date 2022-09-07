CAIRO — The 85th annual NAACP convention will be held in Southern Illinois this year, for the first time in several years.
According to a release from the State of Illinois NAACP, the convention is being held from September 8-10. The convention starts in Marion, IL but most of the workshops will actually be held in Cairo. The timing of the convention will coincide with the Cairo Heritage Blues and Gospel festival.
The weekend-long convention will feature numerous workshops, involving: veterans, criminal justice, health, economic development, education, labor, and more, the release says.
The IL NAACP is looking for sponsors, and announced in their release they're offering some incentives for businesses who would like to take part. Businesses can receive the following in return for a $1,000 sponsorship:
- Business name and logo displayed on scoreboard during Veterans Luncheon at Rent One Park
- Special mention at all events
- Marketing inserts in welcome bags at registration tables
- Free table at the entrance so staff can meet and greet participants
- Free table at the Heritage Blues and Gospel Festival
- 6 tickets allowing you access to all weekend events, including free food
For more information or to sponsor the event, contact Terance Henry at (618) 922-1430