PADUCAH — Bishop Jonathan J. McReynolds, grandson of the first Black Paducah City Commissioner Rev. W.G. Harvey, will be the keynote speaker at Paducah/McCracken County NAACP's annual banquet.
Its annual Freedom Fund Banquet will be at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Walker Hall Event Center on 229 Madison St. The event theme is “In God We Trust. What now? What next?” This is one of the organization's largest annual fundraisers.
McReynolds currently serves as the senior pastor of the Fullview Missionary Baptist Church of Bartlett, Tennessee. This is one of the most substantial Black congregations in the suburban Memphis, Tennessee area, according to a news release from NAACP Paducah.
While leading a nearly 2000-member congregation in Rochester, New York, McReynolds gained national attention for his work in social justice matters through his Solidarity Sunday’s Movement, community advocacy and political engagement in New York.
He worked with New York Attorney General Letitia James on matters of police brutality, justice and economic equality, according to the release. This led him to being named two years in a row by the Rochester Business Journal as one of the 100 most influential people within Rochester, New York.
Besides the banquet and the keynote speaker, the event will include a program that features songs from the hit Broadway play "Hamilton." There will be a silent action of two autographed books from former President Barack Obama.
Tickets are $45 for adults and $10 for youth. There is limited seating. For ticket info, visit paducahnaacp.com, call 833-622-7229 extension 719 or email paducahnaacp@gmail.com.
"The annual Freedom Fund Banquet celebrates the advancement and accomplishments made in social justice in Paducah-McCracken County over the course of the year," said J.W. Cleary, president of the Paducah/McCracken County NAACP. "It honors the contributions of volunteers, freedom fighters and activists who have made great strides to stand up against all forms of injustice in our city."