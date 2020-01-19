Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN ILLINOIS AND KENTUCKY... OHIO RIVER AT SHAWNEETOWN...PADUCAH...OLMSTED DAM...AND CAIRO .THE OHIO RIVER WILL REMAIN NEARLY STEADY OR EVEN RISE A FEW TENTHS OVER THE NEXT FEW DAYS. AFTER THAT...IT WILL BEGIN A SLOW FALL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/ && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH * UNTIL SUNDAY JANUARY 26. * AT 7:00 PM SUNDAY THE STAGE WAS 41.2 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 41.5 FEET BY TOMORROW EVENING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE EARLY NEXT SUNDAY MORNING JANUARY 26. * IMPACT...AT 43.0 FEET...MODERATE FLOODING OCCURS AFFECTING SEVERAL SMALL UNPROTECTED TOWNS. &&