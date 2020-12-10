PADUCAH — The Paducah-McCracken County NAACP is renewing its call for the resignation of Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively in a statement released Thursday afternoon.
The local NAACP chapter first began calling for Shively's resignation in October, after a photo of him in blackface — which Shively has said was taken in 2002 — surfaced online.
When the photo began circulating online, Shively contacted WPSD. He said the photo was taken in a moment that should never have happened, expressing regret for his actions. He said he has never treated any student differently because of their race. "I would want to stress that's not what I think and if you look at decisions we made as a superintendent and board that does not go in line with that imagery," Shively said. "I understand why you would think that and I would want to have dialogue about how we move forward from that."
In a statement released in October, the local NAACP chapter called for Shively's resignation. Parents and students have also called for his resignation, and he has been the subject of protests from current and former students and others in the community. Petitions calling for him to step down and expressing support for him have also been shared online.
Shively has also been the subject of special called meetings and executive sessions by the Paducah school board. At a special called meeting in November, board members heard from about a dozen people, a few of whom showed support for him, but most of whom expressed their displeasure with how the school board handled the situation. Shively first told the board about the photo in February of 2019, and the board chose not to take any disciplinary action regarding the photo at that time.
Since the special called meeting in November, the board has held multiple executive session discussions about the issue. No action has been taken following those sessions.
In Thursday's statement, the NAACP is calling on the board to be more transparent.
"The Paducah Board of Education has met multiple times under closed executive session and has not provided any updates in regard to their decision on this very serious matter," the statement says. "While understanding that executive sessions are classified and closed to the public we at the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP are still calling for the resignation of Dr. Donald Shively. We see this as the only viable way that the district, its students, and the community can move forward."
In addition to calling for Shively's resignation, the NAACP is calling on the school board to commit to seven steps to help the school district "take a more inclusive and broader approach in regard to student diversity and achievement."
Those steps include:
— Conduct a full independent cultural audit of Paducah Public Schools. This audit should include; a detailed review of hiring practices, diversity and inclusion, and achievement, equity policies, and an evaluation of cultural opinions of students and staff. Cultural Audits should be conducted annually or bi-annually.
— Provide annually mandatory implicit bias and racial sensitivity training for ALL employees, including the superintendent and board leadership.
— Create an independent diversity steering committee that will guide Paducah City School’s diversity, inclusion, and equitable practices. This committee will operate independent of the superintendent’s influence and include community stakeholders as well as staff and students.
— Commit to diverse hiring at ALL levels with yearly reviews of staff hiring practices. With the mandatory inclusion of diverse representation on the cabinet selected by the NAACP.
— Conduct annual reviews of student practices that demonstrate equity in closing the achievement gap. Complete with targeted measurable goals that demonstrate effectiveness of said practices.
— Commit to training diverse candidates for leadership positions.
— Employ a district diversity and inclusion officer in Paducah City who would focus on recruiting minority candidates.
