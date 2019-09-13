Watch again

PADUCAH — The 72nd annual NAACP Kentucky State Conference Convention began Friday in Paducah, featuring a lively gospel concert that organizers hoped would bring people of all backgrounds together.

The concert was held at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, featuring performances by gospel groups God's Posse and Dean Jones & Company.

Edward Ballard, who has been the pastor at Mt. Sinai for 26 years, explained why his church hosted the event.

"We've got to come together. It's not about black. It's not about white. It's about people. And we must come together. So, I chose to be a part of this endeavor for the sake of the community," said Ballard. "There's no charge, no fees, none of that, because I believe if we're going to be part of the community, we got to be willing to make sacrifices in doing so to bring people together."

Ballard said he first came to Paducah in 1968 and has seen progress.

"I can see over the years that people are coming together. But when I first came, it was very segregated," recalled Ballard. "I moved away, but I came back, because there's a great need for us to come together."

In addition to Friday's gospel concert, the NAACP Kentucky State Conference Convention is a time to conduct official business.

"We will elect our leaders. We'll also pass resolutions and establish the policy that (the) state conference will utilize in the next several years," explained Raoul Cunningham, president of the NAACP Kentucky State Conference.

Cunningham said during the convention, NAACP leaders will also train delegates and keep branches updated on the latest happenings.

The convention will continue Saturday with several events at the Robert Cherry Civic Center. From 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., there will be a candidates forum featuring Democratic gubernatorial candidate Any Beshear and Democratic attorney general candidate Greg Stumbo.

"We invited all candidates for governor, attorney general and secretary of state," said Cunningham. "Two responded positively and they will be part of a candidate's forum (Saturday)."

There will also be a Freedom Fund Banquet on Saturday at the Robert Cherry Civic Center from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The convention will conclude Sunday with an executive committee meeting.

You can find out more information about this story and others by following Chris Yu on Facebook and Twitter.