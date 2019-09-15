PADUCAH, KY -- People from all over the state came to Paducah this weekend for Kentucky State NAACP convention.
One of the big focuses of this year's convention was getting people in the community registered to vote.
Marcus Ray is from Elizabethtown, Kentucky. He said during the political forum, they planned strategies to not only register people to vote but to also get them to the polls. If people don't have a ride to the polls, they will help them get there.
Ray said he enjoyed seeing all that Paducah has to offer like the Quilt Museum, the flood wall murals and Hotel Metropolitan. He said the convention is a good balance of business and fun.
"It's to re-energize your membership," Ray said. "You come and you meet other people who are going through the same struggles and so you get here and you return to your own communities with a new sense of energy and just regenerated. So that's mainly what we like to do is to just regenerate our members and get them back to the community working hard."
Brenda Jackson from Shelbyville, Kentucky said the convention is a great time to form new ideas that help their communities.
"When you meet with other branches and when everyone comes together you get an idea of what's important and you get to see what you have in common," Jackson said. "You get new ideas."
She said the NAACP is for everyone and will continue to work for equality for all people in all areas.
"We stress education for our young people and even going back to school for our older ones and voting," Jackson said.
At next year's state convention in Richmond, they hope to increase their attendance and continue to push the importance of voting in the 2020 election.