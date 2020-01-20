PADUCAH — With WPSD's strides in diversity, the NAACP wants to encourage young people to dream big.
Dozens of local students took part in a workshop Monday learning from some of our own about what it takes to land a job.
Paducah Tilghman High School junior Tyonia Talley is still figuring out her career path. She said hearing Radio Host A.J. Martin's story about his struggles with reading as a child inspired her to pursue her passions.
"It gives me time to think about what I should do and what steps I should take to get to my dream," Talley said.
The workshop featured local guest speakers who work in media. Local 6's Temi Adeleye spoke to the students about her reporting experiences. I got a chance to speak with them, too.
Freshmen Abigail Wurth said she now understands the importance of internships.
"If you see what someone is doing, see like 'Oh, that sounds cool!' Like, I want to do that, or maybe that's not what I want to do for the rest of my life. So, it's good to get experience and see different jobs," Wurth said.
Workshop organizer Rose Lowery said it's all about teaching our kids that anything is possible, no matter their background.
"We need to try to showcase as much positiveness that our kids can see, so that they can know that they don't have to fall by the wayside — that because they have less than now, that more than is coming down the road," Lowery said.
Lowery says she hopes the students will take what they learned and become movers and shakers in whatever field they choose.
For more information about the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP, visit their Facebook page.