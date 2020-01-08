MURPHYSBORO, IL — St. Francis Community Animal Rescue & Education in Murphysboro, Illinois, says a name has been chosen for the dog in its care that had to have surgery after its snout was tied shut with rubber bands.
St. Francis CARE was accepting name suggestions for the dog, which was forfeited to Carbondale Animal Control on Friday, then taken to St. Francis CARE for surgery and further treatment. Wednesday night, the nonprofit animal rescue that provides veterinary care announced it has chosen a name from among those suggestions.
The rescue said in an announcement via its official Facebook page that staff reviewed all the community's name suggestions, and chose the name Wyatt for the dog.
St. Francis CARE says Wyatt has had the first of several plastic surgeries he needs to reconstruct his snout. The rubber bands cut off circulation, and cut him down to the bone.
As of Wednesday night, CARE says Wyatt still has severe swelling, so only the area under his lower jaw could be closed. The rest of his wounds have been cleaned, and the dog is on heavy antibiotics and pain medications.
However, CARE says he is doing well, and he has started to eat.
The rescue says those who want to help Wyatt can donate high calorie and nutrition dense canned dog food to St. Francis CARE.
The nonprofit is located at 6228 Country Club Road in Murphysboro, Illinois.
St. Francis CARE Executive Director Kay Creese told Local 6 she plans to allow Wyatt to recover for at least two months before he will be put up for adoption.