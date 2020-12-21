UPDATE 12/22 at 8:22 a.m.: The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says the name of the man who was shot and killed Monday afternoon is Luis A. Mancilla, Jr.
The Calloway County Coroner's Office is still trying to find Mancilla's relatives, which are believed to all live in California.
If you have any information about how to reach Mancilla's family, call the Calloway County Sheriff's Office at 270-753-3151 or the Calloway County Coroner’s Office at 270-759-9770.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says a man is dead after someone shot him Monday afternoon.
Deputies found a man in his 50s, who investigators say had an apparent gunshot wound, outside a home in the 2800 block of Cook Store Trail around 12:30 p.m. Monday.
The man was taken to Murray-Calloway County Hospital, but he was pronounced dead by Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland at 1:33 p.m.
The sheriff's office has not yet released the man's name, because his next of kin have not been located to be notified.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday.
Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident, and there is not an ongoing danger to the community.
The sheriff's office has not yet released any information regarding the person who shot the man. But, Calloway County Sheriff's Office spokesman Jody Cash says the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding the shooting can call the sheriff's office at 270-753-3151.