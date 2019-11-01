PADUCAH -- The pilot killed in a plane crash in Paducah Thursday night has been identified.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department along with the McCracken County Coroner’s Office says the pilot is 49-year-old Dr. Clint Hill of Paducah.
Hill was an orthopaedic spine surgeon at The Orthopaedic Institute in western Kentucky.
The plane Hill was piloting crashed not far from Barkley Regional Airport around 7:26 p.m.
McCracken County Sheriff's deputies are still on the scene of the crash.
They are waiting for investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration to arrive and help with the investigation.