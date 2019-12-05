MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- The McCracken County has released more information on a deadly crash that happened Wednesday.
Just before 9 a.m., deputies were called to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Old U.S. Highway 45 and Lebanon Church Road.
Deputies say 47-year-old Augusta Holt of Benton, Kentucky was driving on Lebanon Church Road when she attempted to cross Old U.S. Highway 45 and pulled into the path of a FedEx delivery truck.
The two vehicles crashed, causing one of them to catch on fire.
Holt and the driver of the delivery truck, 22-year-old Jarrett Hines of Boaz, were taken to a local hospital.
Holt later died at the hospital from her injuries.
The intersection was closed for about four hours after the crash.