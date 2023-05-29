FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear joined with the Kentucky National Guard on Monday in Frankfort for the Guard's annual Memorial Day Ceremony.
The names of five fallen soldiers were added to the Kentucky National Guard Memorial, joining 286 already there.
Beshear said though many are enjoying the long weekend, it's important to remember the reason behind it.
"It's important on this day where people rightfully gather with their families for picnics and others, making special memories, realizing life is precious — and these moments are so important. That we always remember those who don't get to do that because of their sacrifice to keep this country free and to allow us to live the lives that we do," Beshear said.
The five soldiers whose names were added to the memorial on Monday died between 1919 and 1944. Three of them served during World War II.
Those five names include:
- Pvt. John W. Hoge, 26, of Louisville. The Kentucky National Guard says Hoge died of service-connected disabilities in Louisville on April 1, 1919.
- Pvt. Bernard J. Berghaus, 20, of Louisville. Berghaus died of pneumonia on Feb. 11, 1937, in the Louisville City Hospital following an illness the Guard says he contracted while serving on state active duty in Louisville during the Great Flood of 1937 along the Ohio River.
- Cpl. Lloyd J. George, 23, of Myers in Nicholas County. George was killed in action Jan. 30, 1943, during the allied invasion of northwestern Africa, the Guard says.
- Capt. Cecil D. Butler, 34, of Russell in Greenup County, The Guard says the captain was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 17, 1944, while serving overseas during the opening days of the Battle of the Bulge.
- Lt. Col. Joseph M. Kelly, 51, of Hopkinsville in Christian County. Kelly was the former assistant adjutant general of Kentucky. The Guard says he died in an Army hospital in Brisbane, Australia, on Oct. 1, 1944, from a fever contracted in the South Pacific while serving on federal active duty.