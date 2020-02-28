WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL -- We now know the names of the man and woman killed in a three-car crash Thursday afternoon in Williamson County, Illinois.
They are 82-year-old Delbert Allen of Carterville and 32-year-old Rachel Sanders of Royalton.
The crash happened around 1:40 p.m. on Herrin Road at Cundiff Cemetery Road in rural Carterville.
William County Coroner Michael Burke says Allen was driving eastbound when it appears his car crossed the center line and hit Sanders' car head-on.
Another car heading westbound hit Sanders' car, causing it to catch on fire.
Both Allen and Sanders were pronounced dead at the scene.
Autopsies will be conducted on Friday.
The crash is under investigation.