POPE COUNTY, IL -- The names of the three people killed in a crash between a car and a limousine have been released.
Early Sunday morning, a car crashed head-on into a limousine on Route 34 near Williams Hill Road in Pope County, Illinois.
The driver of the car, 27-year-old David Wasson of Harrisburg, died at the scene.
The driver of the limousine, 39-year-old Jarrett Bencie of Marion, Illinois, also died at the scene.
There were nine passengers in the limousine. One of them, 42-year-old Kenny Webb of Marion, Illinois, died at a hospital.
The other eight passengers were injured. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.