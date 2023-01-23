PADUCAH — More people are dying from drug overdose every year. In Kentucky alone, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracked a 14.5% spike in opioid overdose deaths from 2020 to 2021. That's why local nonprofit Four Rivers Behavioral Health is working to supply Narcan in more high-traffic areas, like McDonalds.
Four Rivers' recovery unit, Turning Point Recovery, is distributing Narcan emergency kits in our area, and not in the usual places.
"I've been Narcan-ed three times, it saved my life I was in a bad state and just one night I did too much,” Peer Mentor Casey Adcock says.
Adcock has been sober for 18 months. Stories like his are heard daily at Center Point Recovery Men's Center. A night that could have been the end instead became the beginning for Adcock, thanks to Narcan.
"I just lost the want to live, and that night I sat down with the intentions of ‘This is how I'm going to end it,’ and thank God that somebody was there and there was Narcan there to help bring me back," says Adcock.
Now, McDonald’s locations in our region are equipped in case an overdose happens nearby. Four Rivers Vice President of Clinical Services Thelma Hunter says Narcan is easy to use and accessible.
"It's very easy to learn how to administer it. There are instructions on the kit. It’s just like a regular nasal spray. It goes in one nostril and then the other nostril," she explains.
Funded by the state of Kentucky's opioid response, the kits provide second chances to those suffering from addiction. It was a chance Adcock didn't realize he needed until he sought help.
"I come here hopeless and defeated, and I didn't think I fit in anywhere. And when I got here, not only did it save my life, it gave me purpose to life," says Adcock.
The McDonald’s on Hinkleville Road in Paducah has already had an emergency kit installed. Narcan can only help, not hurt. That's why you are urged to use it if you believe someone is overdosing, even if you are not 100% sure.