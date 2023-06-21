PADUCAH — An alarming rise in overdose deaths has recovery specialists looking for new ways to give people access to life-saving measures.
One way involves newspaper stands.
Turning Point Recovery Center in Paducah launched a new project aimed at serving rural communities with limited access to life-saving resources.
Inside the stands are boxes of the opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan, fentanyl test strips and instructions on how to use them.
Currently, there are three stands in west Kentucky as part of the project.
In Paducah there are two: one at Rick's Pharmacy on Old Mayfield Road and another at Just Hamburgers on Jackson Street.
The third is in Murray at the Lakes Center office. It's been refilled three times, and it's only been there since Monday.
"We want to save lives, and that's what this does," Turning Point Director Brandon Fitch says.
The purple newsstands could make a life and death difference for someone experiencing a drug overdose.
Fitch says these stands are accessible to everyone.
"The idea is to have them in under-served, rural areas, which is easy to access, especially for those who can't just hop in a car and come to Paducah or hop in the car and go to another facility," Fitch says.
Turning point says more newsstands will be supplied with the harm reduction items in the coming weeks.
The three that are currently in place are discreet and free.
Just Hamburgers General Manager Michael West said Turning Point asked if it could put a stand outside the restaurant on Jackson Street.
"We talked it over with the owner, and he thought, well, if it could save a life, it's definitely worth doing," West says.
As time goes on, Turning Point will identify high-traffic areas to place more stands.
"It's no longer an experiment. It is now a game of life or death, and this medication gives them a chance to make better decisions," Fitch says.
On the side of each stand, there's a QR code.
Scanning the code with your phone will take you to a website that offers area connections on how to get more help if you or someone you know is struggling with drug addiction.
The locations of the additional stands have not all been decided yet. But, those stands are already filled with life-saving items and ready to be placed.
Turning Point says as time goes on, the locations may vary depending on the need.