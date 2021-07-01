MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY– Narcan, the nonaddictive opioid antagonist, is now available at the McCracken County Public Library for no cost.
The library partnered with the Purchase District Health Department to give the potentially life saving drug to community members who might be at risk of witnessing an opioid overdose.
While picking up Narcan nasal spray you can also receive free training for how, and when, to use the drug.
"It's available at the first floor information desk--with no stigma and no judgement," the library wrote on their Facebook page.