Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA, SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, WESTERN KENTUCKY AND SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES ON AREA LAKES WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS FOR SMALL CRAFT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BOATERS ON AREA LAKES SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION SINCE STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES CAN OVERTURN SMALL CRAFT. &&