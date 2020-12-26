PADUCAH - The shocking images of the massive explosion that rocked Nashville, Tennessee on Christmas morning continues to flood our screens. Investigators are still trying to figure out who committed this horrific crime.
"It's been you know just a crazy few days here in Nashville," says WSMV Reporter Justin Beasley.
Beasley is on the ground in Nashville covering the bombing. He says the normally upbeat and energetic Music City is currently eerily somber and quiet.
"It's pretty tight quarters. Nashville especially downtown is use to these curfews in the year 2020, and like I said they have 10 blocks you know, a perimeter as far as, you know, nobody can come nobody can go really," says Beasley.
The damage done to the AT&T building in the area is perhaps the biggest impact, not only for Nashville but the entire region.
"Most of the people who live here in Nashville have no clue that, that section is owned by At&T and as we know now with our cell phone services and Direct TV and etcetera that, that has complicated a lot of the ways we communicate," says Beasley.
In West Kentucky the AT&T outage has impacted 911 lines, and even credit and debit card machines. Credit and debit card machines rely on telephone and internet lines to work. Businesses with AT&T have been forced to accept cash or checks only.
"People have been really good. They got money, or they'll go down to the credit union, get money and come back and pay," says Lone Oak Little Castle owner Laverna Trimble.
Trimble says her restaurant has been with out their credit and debit card machine all of Saturday. Even Walmart was forced to only accept cash and checks only.
Jane Gentry was shopping at Walmart on Saturday, and was glad they accepted her check.
"If I had to pay cash I would have had to put back $140 worth of items," says Gentry.
Walmart sent WPSD Local 6 a statement on the issue.
“Due to an AT&T outage in the area, some of our stores are experiencing temporary internet outages. We are actively working with local personnel to get our stores back online and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," said Walmart Spokesperson Camille Dunn.
It's unclear when AT&T might get their services restored. Authorities in Nashville say it could take a couple days before service is fully restored, as the area is still an active crime scene.