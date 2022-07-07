NASHVILLE, TN — The Tennessean reported a Nashville hotdog shop has had a creative response to the Roe v Wade ruling: free milkshakes for proof of vasectomies.
Yes, you heard that right. Sean Porter, founder of Daddy's Dogs, says "The world's a pretty crazy place right now, but I have a way to make it just a little bit better."
According to the Tennessean, Porter honors the deal for both past and new vasectomies, and is accepting doctor's notes, receipts, or insurance documentation as proof of the procedure."
The "Snips for Shakes" offer is only available at Porter's flagship location on Centennial Boulevard.