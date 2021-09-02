NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Federal court documents say a Tennessee man has been charged with taking part in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Court records showed Christopher Michael Cunningham was charged Monday in federal court in the District of Columbia with illegally entering a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in the Capitol building and other charges.
The Nashville man is one of nearly 600 people who have been charged after thousands of rioters loyal to then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol and disrupted the certification of Joe Biden’s election win.
Cunningham's lawyer has not respoonded to a request for comment on the charges.