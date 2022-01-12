MARSHALL COUNTY, KY – On Tuesday, a Nashville man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after traveling to Western Kentucky to have sex with minors.
Prior to the sentencing, Abukar Moallim had pleaded guilty to four counts of unlawful transaction with a minor, four counts of rape third degree, sodomy third degree, and sexual abuse first degree.
According to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, an investigation revealed Moallim had met two female minors under the age of 16 on a social media app.
Moallim, who was 24 at the time, alleged he was 19 years old.
According to the sheriff's office, Moallim drove from Nashville, Tenn. to Marshall County to meet the girls on multiple occassions.
The investigation revealed Moallim had sexual relations with a 15-year-old victim, and attempted to have sexual relations with a 12-year-old girl.