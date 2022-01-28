NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville’s police chief has stripped an officer of his policing authority after he fired the final two shots to end a fatal highway standoff in which nine officers opened fire on a man holding a box cutter.
Authorities on Thursday afternoon had pleaded with 37-year-old Landon Eastep to surrender during the traffic-stopping encounter on Interstate 65.
They kept him at gunpoint, killing the man when he pulled another shiny object from his pocket and pointed it at police as if ready to shoot. That object turned out not to be a gun.
Attorney Joy Kimbrough called the shooting a “firing squad execution.” The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is examining what happened.
By Friday, Nashville Police Chief John Drake announced he had ordered the department to decommission — meaning to strip policing power — from Officer Brian Murphy while the shooting is reviewed by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, or TBI.
Police say Murphy, a 25-year veteran of the force, fired the last two shots from a rifle. The other five Metro Nashville officers who fired were placed on routine administrative assignment, pending the TBI review.
More details: https://bit.ly/3u8ED5j