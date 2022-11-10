PADUCAH — If you're a Veteran and you're finding yourself a bit peckish on Veterans Day, several national food chains are offering up deals just for you! There are likely many more chains — and local establishments — offering Veterans Day deals. If you don't see a place you enjoy on this list, remember to ask your favorite restaurant if they offer military discounts!
Dunkin Doughnuts
Veterans and active-duty service members can get a free doughnut on Veterans Day, no ID required.
Wendy's
Veterans and active-duty service members can get a free Wendy's breakfast meal by showing their military ID or Veterans Advantage Card. The meal includes a breakfast sandwich, coffee or soft-drink, and seasoned potatoes.
Starbucks
Veterans, active-duty service members and spouses can get a free tall hot or iced coffee by presenting military ID or a drivers license with Veteran status.
Krispy Kreme
Veterans can get a free doughnut and brewed coffee. They do not specify whether ID is required.
IHOP
Veterans and active-duty service members can enjoy a free stack of pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Veterans Day with military ID or proof of service at participating locations.
Denny's
Veterans and active-duty service members can get a free Grand Slam meal with presentation of valid military ID or DD 214. The meal includes two pancakes, two bacon strips, two sausage links, and two eggs at participating locations.
Outback Steakhouse
All veterans and active-duty service members can get a free Bloomin' Onion and Coca-Cola brand fountain drink with valid proof of service at participating locations.
Applebees
All Veterans and active-duty service members can get a free meal from a special menu at participating locations. They do not specify whether ID is required. Click here for the special menu.
Olive Garden
All Veterans and active-duty service members who dine-in can get a free meal from a special menu at participating locations, which includes: Never-ending soup, salad, and breadsticks; cheese ravioli; spaghetti and meatballs; fettuccini alfredo; and chicken parmigiana.
Buffalo Wild Wings
All Veterans and active-duty service members who dine-in can get ten free boneless wings and fries at participating locations with valid proof of service.
Red Lobster
All Veterans and active-duty service members can get an order of Walt's Favorite Shrimp with fries and coleslaw, to-go or dine-in, at participating locations with valid proof of service.
Cracker Barrel
All Veterans dining in can receive a complimentary slice of Coca-Cola Cake with their order at participating locations. They do not specify whether ID is required.
Little Caesars
All Veterans and active-duty service members can get a free hot-and-ready lunch combo between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at participating locations with valid proof of service.