Paducah -- There have been 17 damages to natural gas lines in Paducah, according to Atmos Energy. You can prevent these damages that can cost you money for repairs.

Research shows that calling 811 before you do any digging or excavation work gives you a 99 percent chance of avoiding damages.

Homeowner Allen Bright says he called 811 right before plumbers came to replace a water supply line.

"We just wanted to be sure we didn't hit the gas line and rupture it and make a leak or something," Bright said.

Whether it's putting in a mailbox or planting a tree, anytime you're moving dirt, you must call 811.

811 is the national call-before-you-dig service used by contractors and homeowners. When you call, an agent directs you to a utility company, who will mark their utility lines before you start your project.

Tim Vaughn with Kentucky 811 said calling prevents gas leaks and power outages.

"It's a safety issue," Vaughn said. "We just don't want anyone getting hurt and if you know where those utility lines are when you're doing your project that requires digging, there's less than a 1 percent chance that you'll come in contact with those facilities if you have it located by 811."

It also saves you money on repairs and penalties.