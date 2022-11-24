Thanksgiving is a time of celebration for millions of people in the United States — but not everyone. It's also the 53rd annual National Day of Mourning, where Indigenous people and their allies gather in Plymouth to honor Native resilience and protest against Indigenous oppression.
Some people might struggle to understand the National Day of Mourning — but for many, it's an opportunity to confront the generational trauma inflicted upon Indigenous peoples through slavery, genocide, and forced assimilation.
The United American Indians of New England are a Native-led organization who say they are creating a true awareness of Native peoples and their history.
They say they, along with many other Native people, don't celebrate the arrival of Pilgrims and other European settlers. For them, Thanksgiving is a reminder of the genocide of millions of Native people, the theft of Native lands, and the erasure of Native cultures. On the National Day of Mourning, participants have an opportunity to reflect and honor their Indigenous ancestors.
"It is a day of remembrance and spiritual connection, as well as a protest against the racism and oppression that Indigenous people continue to experience worldwide," the group explains on their website.
The atrocities committed against Indigenous people in the United States are well-known and well-researched. Disease, executions, massacres, and forced removals led to the death of millions of Indigenous people. In fact, according to PBS, some academics estimate up to 95% of the Native population in the United States were wiped out within a few generations of European colonization.
For more information about how European colonization forever changed Native American communities in the United States, take a look at the educational materials provided by the Library of Congress.