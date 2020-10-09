Serving up fire safety in the kitchen is this year’s theme for National Fire Prevention Week. Unattended cooking and cooking in general are the number one cause of home fires. That's from the National Fire Prevention Association.
Local fire departments are making sure you know the recipe to stay safe. Paducah Fire Department is doing their part this week, and every day, to inform you and your family about fire safety in the kitchen.
Paducah firefighter Jake Blackwell, and his team, is reaching the community virtually. They're using social media as a platform to inform you and your family about fire safety not only during Fire Prevention Week, but also throughout the year.
Before you start cooking any meals, make sure you and your family are prepared and being safe. Here's a checklist you and your kids can follow.
For more information on National Fire Prevention Week, click here.