PADUCAH — Plan and practice your escape today, so you'll be ready if you need to be: That's the message during National Fire Prevention Week.
It's a time for families to review their fire escape plans and practice them in case of a fire.
Greg Cherry with the Paducah Fire Department says smoke alarms need to be installed in every sleeping room.
He also talked with us about the dangers of space heaters.
"Space heaters are not made to be a permanent heat source. You don't need to be using them for your only heat in the house, and if you are using one, never leave it unattended," Cherry says. "Don't go to sleep with it running, and don't hook a bunch of extension cords together with them, because that will overheat everything and cause issues."
Cherry is also reminding people to make sure you have a water hose nearby if you plan on using a small fire pit because of the dry weather we've been having.
Many of our local counties are under a burn ban. If you violate a burn ban, you could face a fine, because even a small spark or ember can cause a big fire — putting lives and property at risk.
For more information on fire prevention and safety, visit nfpa.org.