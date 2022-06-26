MARION, KY- Rain Sunday was a welcome sight for Marion, Kentucky as the city continues to try extend their dwindling water supply.
In April, the city was forced to drain its main water source following a levee breach at Lake George.
In the meantime, the sight of National Guard convoys are now becoming a familiar sight through the area as crews work to haul water from the Cumberland River into Old City Lake.
"We are going to be here working seven days a week until we have everybody in water," said Jason Hurley, Crittenden County EMA Director.
In late April, city leaders say they were forced to drain the city's main source of water, Lake George after they say wind and weather caused a leak. According to City Administrator Adam Ledford a controlled breach had to be created to save other structures and prevent an even bigger problem. Yet, what was once a thirteen month supply of water dwindled to less than thirteen days in the blink of an eye.
"Our focus right now is on a sustainable water supply," said Ledford. "Whether that's a temporary or long-term solution, having a sustainable water supply means that we're in a situation where we are not worried from week to week or from month to month, from rain to rain," said Ledford.
Saturday city leaders hailed a large sign of progress. National Guard convoys began hauling water from the Cumberland River near Dycusburg into Old City Lake. "The goal is to haul 80,000 gallons of water per day."
Hurley explained five different trucks will make the rounds everyday from the Cumberland River to the lake. "The goal is not necessarily to increase the water supply, but to make up for the rate of evaporation."
"Working with National Guard here has been great," said Hurley. "If we don't think of something, they do."
"It's what being in the guard is all about," said Captain Brandt Cashion of the 206th National Guard Unit. "It's about coming to the aid of citizens in need throughout Kentucky or in any emergency."
Captain Brandt explained he is with one of two National Guard Units assisting. The 130th Engineering Battalion is also helping Marion residents by hauling water or distributing bottled water.
"I'm very proud of the work we've done," said Captain Brandt. "We've been here for several days and it's an honor to be able to help."
On Friday, Marion began drawing water from the Crittenden-Livingston County Water District as well. That water is supplying about eight percent of daily water needs. The city is also looking at possibly drawing from Webster County, Sturgis, and Princeton.
"Everybody has been so selfless in responding to everything," said Hurley.
Hurley says that goes for National Guard, road crews, leadership from multiple counties and the people of Marion. Local 6 talked to citizens and business owners about knowing these water woes may get better, but they aren't yet going away.
"They've done well keeping us posted," said Stephanie Littlefield.
"I just think this takes common sense and common sense on the part of the city," said Evelyn Hayes. "I am worried about my future water bills. Right now we aren't flushing the commode as much. We are taking showers every day."
"I am doing everything I can to conserve water but there is only so much you can do," said Jessica Cummins, owner of Rusty Gate Farms.
City leaders are asking water customers to contact City Hall immediately if a leak is spotted, such as a leaky faucet or toilet.
Bottled water distribution continues again Monday and Tuesday.