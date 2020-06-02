FRANKFORT, KY — The National Guard will reduce its presence in Louisville, after Guard soldiers and Louisville police officers were involved in the deadly shooting of local restaurant owner David McAtee, Gov. Andy Beshear said during a briefing Tuesday.
Beshear announced the deployment about 350 National Guard members to Louisville on Saturday, amid protests regarding the police shooting death of 26-year-old Louisville EMT Breonna Taylor and the death of 46-year-old George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis after a police officer knelt on Floyd's nick for more than 8 minutes.
“As we move forward, we will be reducing our National Guard presence in Louisville,” Beshear said. “That is a recommendation by our adjutant general that we will be following.”
McAtee was shot early Monday morning. The incident happened after a crowd gathered at a grocery store next to McAtee's restaurant. Interim Louisville Metro Police Chief Robert Schroeder said surveillance video from McAtee's restaurant and a neighboring businesses "appears to show" McAtee firing a gun while officers were firing pepper balls at a crowd that had gathered at the grocery store. "The video does not provide all the answers, but we are releasing it to provide transparency," Schroeder said at a news conference earlier Tuesday.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said the investigation into the incident is still in the early stages, and many questions are still unanswered. "Any loss of life is tragic in our community," Fischer said. He said any loss of life in the community should "make us all commit ourselves further to doing the work to make sure that we live in community of peace and prosperity for everybody, and that's long overdue for many people in our African American community."
Fischer said he met with McAtee's mother to show her the video before releasing it to the public.
During the governor's briefing, Cabinet Secretary J. Michael Brown said 18 shots were fired among the officers and National Guard soldiers, and preliminary autopsy results show McAtee had one gunshot wound to his chest.
Beshear said his office is committed to the truth. He said the surveillance video is only one piece of a much larger investigation, and he has called for all video of the incident to be released so Kentuckians can learn what happened. "In the end, I just want the truth, and I trust Kentuckians — when all the evidence is out there — with the truth," Beshear said.
Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate McAtee's death.