FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky officials say the bullet that killed David McAtee, a Louisville restaurant owner who was shot and killed on June 1, was fired by a Kentucky National Guard member.
The 53-year-old restaurant owner was shot early in the morning June 1. Police have said the officers and guardsmen were clearing a crowd outside Dino's Food Mart — which is across the street from McAtee's restaurant, YaYa's BBQ — when someone shot at them and they returned fire.
Speaking during Gov. Andy Beshear's daily briefing Tuesday, Executive Cabinet Secretary J. Michael Brown said a bullet fragment recovered from McAtee's body had green paint consistent with green-tipped, military grade ammunition used by the National Guard.
"It also absolutely excludes Louisville Metro Police," Brown said. He said the bullet matches the M4A1 carbine rifles carried by the guardsmen, and does not match any of the weapons used by Louisville Metro Police Department officers involved in the shooting. But, Brown said investigators could not identify which National Guard rifle fired that shot or which guardsman.
Brown said Kentucky State Police investigators found that the 9 mm pistol McAtee allegedly fired, which appears in surveillance videos and was found at the scene, fired at least two shots that night. Investigators also found gunshot residue on McAtee; Brown said one particle found was consistent with firearm discharge and others were consistent with handling or being around a gun. However, Brown said investigators cannot say the residue came from a specific weapon.
Brown said he believes McAtee shot first, and it appears to him that the officers and guardsman returned fire.
He said evidence shows National Guard members fired nine, or possibly 10, shots in the incident, and LMPD officers fired nine shots.
Asked about the identities of the guardsmen involved in the incident, Gov. Andy Beshear said neither he nor Brown know their identities. Beshear said be believes the National Guard will release a statement regarding that information.